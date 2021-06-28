Bank of America (BAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bank of America (BAC) closed the most recent trading day at $41.56, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had lost 1.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.34% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BAC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 14, 2021. On that day, BAC is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 102.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.92 billion, down 1.82% from the year-ago period.

BAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.12 per share and revenue of $88.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +66.84% and +3.11%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BAC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher within the past month. BAC currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BAC has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.36 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.99, which means BAC is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that BAC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 120, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

