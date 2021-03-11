Bank of America (BAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bank of America (BAC) closed the most recent trading day at $37.24, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had gained 13.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.15%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BAC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 15, 2021. On that day, BAC is projected to report earnings of $0.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.02 billion, down 7.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.48 per share and revenue of $84.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +32.62% and -1.17%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BAC should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.07% higher. BAC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, BAC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.87, which means BAC is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that BAC has a PEG ratio of 2.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.