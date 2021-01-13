Bank of America (BAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bank of America (BAC) closed at $33.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.59% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had gained 17.53% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 6.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BAC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 19, 2021. On that day, BAC is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 24.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.40 billion, down 8.72% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BAC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.1% higher. BAC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BAC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.17. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.01.

Also, we should mention that BAC has a PEG ratio of 2.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BAC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

