Bank of America (BAC) Stock Moves -1.69%: What You Should Know

Bank of America (BAC) closed at $47.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.69% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had gained 7.34% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 6.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bank of America as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 19, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Bank of America to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.99 billion, up 9.41% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.32% higher. Bank of America is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Bank of America is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.2. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.46.

Also, we should mention that BAC has a PEG ratio of 2.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.45 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

