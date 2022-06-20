Bank of America (BAC) Stock Moves 0.22%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bank of America (BAC) closed at $31.92, marking a +0.22% move from the previous day. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had lost 5.73% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 9.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bank of America as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 18, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Bank of America to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.2 billion, up 8.08% from the year-ago period.

BAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $94.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.44% and +6.05%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher. Bank of America is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bank of America has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.55 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.54.

Investors should also note that BAC has a PEG ratio of 1.36 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

