Bank of America (BAC) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

Bank of America (BAC) closed at $44.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had gained 1.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.11%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bank of America as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 19, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.78, up 32.2% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.99 billion, up 9.41% from the prior-year quarter.

BAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $89.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +87.17% and +4.25%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. Bank of America is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Bank of America is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.77. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.01.

Also, we should mention that BAC has a PEG ratio of 1.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

