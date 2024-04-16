Bank of America (BAC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Bank of America (BAC) reported $25.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.7%. EPS of $0.83 for the same period compares to $0.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.28 billion, representing a surprise of +2.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bank of America performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio (FTE basis) : 66.4% compared to the 64.8% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 66.4% compared to the 64.8% average estimate based on seven analysts. Net interest income/yield on earning assets - Yield/rate : 2% compared to the 2% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 2% compared to the 2% average estimate based on seven analysts. Total earning assets - Average balance : $2,860.58 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2,836.49 billion.

: $2,860.58 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2,836.49 billion. Net charge-off / Average Loans : 0.6% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 0.6% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on six analysts. Total nonperforming loans, leases and foreclosed properties : $6.03 billion compared to the $5.97 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $6.03 billion compared to the $5.97 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 13.6% versus 13.6% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 13.6% versus 13.6% estimated by four analysts on average. Total Non-Performing Loans : $5.88 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.94 billion.

: $5.88 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.94 billion. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 7.1% versus 7.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 7.1% versus 7.1% estimated by three analysts on average. Total Noninterest Income : $11.79 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $11.44 billion.

: $11.79 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $11.44 billion. Net Interest Income- Fully taxable-equivalent basis : $14.19 billion compared to the $13.98 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $14.19 billion compared to the $13.98 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Investment and brokerage services : $4.19 billion versus $4.04 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $4.19 billion versus $4.04 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Investment banking fees: $1.57 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion.

Shares of Bank of America have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

