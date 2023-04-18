Bank of America (BAC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Bank of America (BAC) reported revenue of $26.26 billion, up 13% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.94, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.07 billion, representing a surprise of +4.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bank of America performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio (FTE basis) : 61.53% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 63.74%.

: 61.53% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 63.74%. Net interest income/yield on earning assets - Yield/rate : 2.2% versus 2.21% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 2.2% versus 2.21% estimated by seven analysts on average. Total earning assets - Average balance : $2,671.43 billion versus $2,629.98 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $2,671.43 billion versus $2,629.98 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Net charge-off / Average Loans : 0.32% compared to the 0.29% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 0.32% compared to the 0.29% average estimate based on six analysts. Total nonperforming loans, leases and foreclosed properties : $4.08 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.68 billion.

: $4.08 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.68 billion. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 13.1% compared to the 13.03% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 13.1% compared to the 13.03% average estimate based on four analysts. Total Non-Performing Loans : $3.92 billion versus $4.52 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $3.92 billion versus $4.52 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 7.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.99%.

: 7.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.99%. Total Noninterest Income : $11.81 billion compared to the $10.79 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $11.81 billion compared to the $10.79 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Net Interest Income- Fully taxable-equivalent basis : $14.58 billion compared to the $14.41 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $14.58 billion compared to the $14.41 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Investment and brokerage services : $3.85 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.85 billion.

: $3.85 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.85 billion. Investment banking fees: $1.16 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

Shares of Bank of America have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

