Bank of America (BAC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bank of America (BAC) closed at $27.94, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had lost 8.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.13%.

Bank of America will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 18, 2023. On that day, Bank of America is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.24 billion, up 8.67% from the year-ago period.

BAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $100.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.45% and +5.64%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.37% lower. Bank of America is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bank of America has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.43 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.82.

Also, we should mention that BAC has a PEG ratio of 1.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.