Bank of America (BAC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bank of America (BAC) closed the most recent trading day at $37.95, moving +0.82% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had gained 13.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.91%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BAC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 15, 2021. On that day, BAC is projected to report earnings of $0.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.02 billion, down 7.68% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.48 per share and revenue of $84.55 billion, which would represent changes of +32.62% and -1.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BAC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.06% higher. BAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BAC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.03, which means BAC is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that BAC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.