Bank of America (BAC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bank of America (BAC) closed at $30.26, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had gained 3.23% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 0.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BAC as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, down 31.08% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.94 billion, down 10.79% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BAC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.05% higher within the past month. BAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note BAC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.18. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.6.

It is also worth noting that BAC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

