Bank of America (BAC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bank of America (BAC) closed at $28.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.53% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.2% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BAC as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, down 55.41% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.09 billion, down 8.64% from the year-ago period.

BAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $85.90 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -46.18% and -5.86%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BAC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% higher. BAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BAC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.01. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.24.

Investors should also note that BAC has a PEG ratio of 2.72 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.