Bank of America (BAC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bank of America (BAC) closed the most recent trading day at $34.70, moving +0.75% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had gained 5.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.64% in that time.

BAC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BAC to post earnings of $0.69 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.22 billion, down 2.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $91.21 billion, which would represent changes of +3.07% and -0.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BAC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BAC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.54, so we one might conclude that BAC is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that BAC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.54 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

