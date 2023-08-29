Bank of America (BAC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bank of America (BAC) closed at $29.17, marking a +1.43% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.45% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had lost 10.13% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bank of America as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Bank of America to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $25.05 billion, up 2.25% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $100.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.9% and +6.12%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. Bank of America is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Bank of America is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.45. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.61.

It is also worth noting that BAC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

