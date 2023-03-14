Bank of America (BAC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Bank of America (BAC) closed the most recent trading day at $28.76, moving +0.88% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.68%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had lost 20.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 10.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.68% in that time.

Bank of America will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 18, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Bank of America to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.37 billion, up 9.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $100.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.96% and +6.34%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Bank of America is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Bank of America is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.53, so we one might conclude that Bank of America is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, BAC's PEG ratio is currently 1.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

