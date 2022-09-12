Bank of America (BAC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Bank of America (BAC) closed at $35.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.94% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had lost 3.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.14%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bank of America as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 17, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Bank of America to post earnings of $0.80 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.58 billion, up 3.59% from the prior-year quarter.

BAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.20 per share and revenue of $93.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.36% and +5.03%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% lower. Bank of America is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Bank of America is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.92. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.47.

We can also see that BAC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.