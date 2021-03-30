Bank of America (BAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Bank of America (BAC) closed the most recent trading day at $38.99, moving +1.77% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had gained 7.04% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BAC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 15, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.02 billion, down 7.68% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.45 per share and revenue of $84.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.02% and -1.14%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BAC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower within the past month. BAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BAC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.52, which means BAC is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that BAC has a PEG ratio of 2.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BAC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

