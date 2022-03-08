Bank of America (BAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Bank of America (BAC) closed the most recent trading day at $38.59, moving +0.65% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had lost 20.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 8.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bank of America as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 18, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.78, down 9.3% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.44 billion, up 2.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.28 per share and revenue of $93.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.12% and +5.26%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.03% higher within the past month. Bank of America currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Bank of America currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.68, which means Bank of America is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that BAC has a PEG ratio of 1.67 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

