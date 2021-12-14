Bank of America (BAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Bank of America (BAC) closed at $44.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.26% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had lost 7.38% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Bank of America will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 19, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Bank of America to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.99 billion, up 9.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.49 per share and revenue of $89.2 billion, which would represent changes of +86.63% and +4.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Bank of America is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Bank of America's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.47. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.78.

Meanwhile, BAC's PEG ratio is currently 1.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

