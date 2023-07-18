Bank of America (BAC) Earnings Shows Just How Boring Its Stock Is

I don’t like to think of myself as a quitter, but over the years there have been a few stocks that I have given up on, companies where a logical case can be made for long-term holding and that seem at times to be on the verge of a breakout, but whose stocks consistently disappoint. Chief among them is probably Bank of America (BAC), and the reason for my abandonment was evident after they released their earnings this morning. It is, right now, quite possibly the most boring stock in the U.S. equities market, and I don’t mean that in a good way.

It was a good quarter for Bank of America, with a solid beat on the top and bottom lines and decent growth from the same quarter last year in every division except equity trading. Their stock traders posted the only disappointing results and showed a small decline in profits versus a year ago, but otherwise it was growth all around, and not just in the obvious area of interest income, which benefits from higher rates. I often look at how the market reacts to news as much as I do the news itself and if you do that with BAC, it tells the story of what the stock has become:

Immediately before the release, the stock had last traded at 29.57, then, in the minute after, it traded up, hitting a high of 29.87 before falling to a low of 29.30 four minutes later. That in itself is proof enough that BAC is, quite possibly, the world’s most boring stock. After an earnings release in a quarter filled with uncertainty about the impact of rising rates, a strong equity market, and major problems with some regional and specialist banks, and after reporting a significant beat of expectations, the stock traded in a $0.57 range, then it did what BAC does these days: it returned to just below its starting level.

We may see some more movement later today, once the earnings conference call is underway, but the chances are that if there is a move in response to that, it will be to the downside given that CEO Brian Moynihan leans towards caution most of the time.

In some ways, one can argue that “boring” is not a bad thing for a big bank, given that being “interesting” has a history of not working out in that field. It certainly wasn’t for those heavily into speculation in 2008, nor during the savings and loan crisis in the 1980s, or over the last few months for the likes of those whom operated in interesting niches. The problem with BAC, though, is that it is boring with a distinctly downward drift. Over the last year, Bank of America’s two biggest rivals as High Street, money-center banks, JP Morgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) are up by 36.9% and 8%, respectively, while BAC is down 9.6%. That is some serious underperformance.

There is a reason for that. One could even argue that it is by design. Moynihan was brought in as CEO in 2010, when Bank of America was, along with many other banks, struggling to stay afloat after getting crushed in the previous two years. His recipe to achieve that was admirable in some ways. He pushed strength of balance sheet above all else, dialing down the speculative side of the business and emphasizing the boring, but relatively safe, consumer banking and business loans that had historically been the bank’s core business. That strategy certainly did produce stability when that was needed. The problem is that it is still producing stability, even as BAC’s rivals have moved on.

Don’t get me wrong. The history of U.S. banking suggests that at some point in the future, the “fortress balance sheet” approach will prove to be a wise move and, amongst banks, boring will be an admirable trait again. However, we are not at that point and in the meantime, BAC looks destined to continue to underperform both their direct competitors and the broader market.

