Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Bank of America (BAC) closed at $28.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.59% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had gained 3.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.14%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bank of America as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 18, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Bank of America to post earnings of $0.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.23 billion, up 11.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $100.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.21% and +6.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. Bank of America is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Bank of America currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.39. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.64.

Also, we should mention that BAC has a PEG ratio of 1.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

