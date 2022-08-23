Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bank of America (BAC) closed at $34.41, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had gained 2.94% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bank of America as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Bank of America to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.58 billion, up 3.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.21 per share and revenue of $93.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.08% and +5.03%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% lower. Bank of America is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Bank of America is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.36, which means Bank of America is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, BAC's PEG ratio is currently 1.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investorsSee 5 EV Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.