Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Bank of America (BAC) closed at $29.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.78% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had gained 8.58% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BAC as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, down 31.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.91 billion, down 10.9% from the year-ago period.

BAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $85.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -35.27% and -6.13%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BAC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. BAC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note BAC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.75. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.44.

It is also worth noting that BAC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

