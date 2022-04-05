Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Bank of America (BAC) closed the most recent trading day at $40.14, moving -1.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had gained 6.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bank of America as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 18, 2022. On that day, Bank of America is projected to report earnings of $0.78 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.31 billion, up 2.16% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $93.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.4% and +5.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% lower. Bank of America is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Bank of America currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.17, so we one might conclude that Bank of America is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that BAC has a PEG ratio of 1.78 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.44 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

