Bank of America (BAC) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

The fear of a global growth slowdown, combined with uncertainties with the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China trade have been headwinds for bank stocks, particularly those such as Bank of America (BAC) that rely on investor confidence to boost trading revenue. The issues, along with the period of lower interest rates, are likely to impact the bank's revenues when the bank reports third-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results Wednesday before the opening bell.

Despite these headwinds, Bank of America has beaten earnings estimates in eleven straight quarters, which has boosted its more than 18% year to date, in line with the S&P 500 index. The market, as with BofA, has risen on the strength of the consumer.

The bank has benefited from its focus on consumers and lending, given the strength of the economy and consumer confidence. Its consumer segment made up 42% of the company's Q2 revenue. And as long as that trend continues, a rosier-then-expected outlook for the economy will remain. On Wednesday, investors will want to see the extent to which these positive metrics can continue to rise, specifically with loan and deposit growth.

Analysts will also look to gauge how other parts of the business, such as investment banking, can support long-term revenue growth and profits. Specifically, with loan and deposit growth being among the major objectives, investors are hoping will impress Wall Street.

For the three months that ended September, analysts expect the Bank of America to earn 50 cents per share on revenue of $22.82 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were 66 cents per share on revenue of $22.93 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to rise 3% year over year to $2.62 per share, while full-year revenue of $91.6 billion would decline 0.3% year over year.

In the second quarter, the bank — which has worked diligently to cut expenses — extended its streak of quarters during which it has improved operating leverage. By reducing the number of branches and consolidating technology like data centers, Bank of America's second-quarter profit rose 8% year over year, or 74 cents per share, compared with the 71 cents the Street was seeking. Second-quarter revenue of $23.2 billion rose a 2.1% from a year earlier, topping analysts' estimate by $50 million.

As noted above, regarding the strength of the consumer, the bank delivered record first-half profit, driven by its retail lending business. Profit consumer banking, in its largest segment, rose 13% to $3.29 billion, while revenue rose 5% to $9.72 billion. And owing to the aforementioned cost cuts, the bank logged its 18th straight quarter of improving operating leverage. In other words, the bank has grown revenue while cutting or costs in line.

These collective metrics demonstrate the extent to which Bank of America's operational focus, which allowed it to buy back $26 billion in common stock, is working. On Wednesday, investors will want to see these trends continue while listening intently for any commentary on the effect lower interest rates might have on second-half profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.