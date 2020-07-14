Bank of America (BAC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

You would be hard-pressed to find a bank that is executing better than Bank of America (BAC), which has beaten earnings estimates in thirteen straight quarters. But with its shares plunging 31% year to date, Bank of America has fallen prey to the devastation and disruption the caused by the pandemic, namely business closures and waning consumer confidence.

The nation’s second-largest bank is set to report second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before the opening bell Wednesday. With many investors bracing for the worst quarter for the banks since the financial crisis, the market is looking at which banks will can outperform. In the case of Bank of America, which has focused its business on consumers and lending, the bank is heavily reliant on not only the financial health of the consumer, it is also tied to the physical health of millions of American borrowers.

Bank of America's consumer segment makes up some 40% of its revenue. As such, the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and the pressures placed on its consumer banking business, will impact both its top and bottom line numbers. Elsewhere, investors will focus on the bank’s net interest margin (NIM), which is the difference between what the bank pays on deposits versus the rate its charges to lend money.

Given the low interest rate environment all banks are dealing with, BofA’s NIM is expected to decline this quarter. The low interest rate environment is expected to last through 2020 and possibly 2021. As such, analysts on Wednesday will listening intently for any commentary on how the management plans to still grow the top and bottom lines. There is also going be scrutiny on metrics such as loan and deposit growth to get a sense of how Bank of America can offset these headwinds.

For the three months that ended June, analysts expect the Bank of America to earn 27 cents per share on revenue of $22.01 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were 74 cents per share on revenue of $23.23 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to decline 47% year over year to $1.44 per share, while full-year revenue of $86.63 billion would decline 5.7% year over year.

In the first quarter, Bank of America’s result were broadly consistent with that of its peers. Q1 adjusted revenue declined 1% year over year, though it rose 2% from Q4. Notably, Q1 net interest margin declined less than expected, despite the bank being relatively more rate-sensitive its peers. Digging deeper into the results, credit card activity and service revenue declined significantly from Q4, driven by the slowdown in activity tied to COVID-19. Thees are likely to worsen in the just-ended quarter.

The management noted a sharp decline in consumer loans in the first two weeks of April, which was a few weeks into the lockdown period which lasted roughly six weeks. And even with states imposing a phased re-opening beginning in June, that may not be enough to reverse the business activity the bank would have lost at the height of the lockdowns. As such, expenses are likely to track higher this quarter, along with provision expense. Guidance for Q3 and the rest of the year will be a key question mark.

