Bank of America asks Fed to clarify stress test results

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BofA) BAC.N on Monday said it had begun a dialogue with the Federal Reserve to understand differing results between the central bank's stress test and the company's own under the Dodd-Frank Act.

The results of the Fed's latest annual stress test released last week showed lenders including BofA have enough capital to weather a severe economic slump, paving the way for them to issue share buybacks and dividends.

But BofA wants to understand the differences in a category called "other comprehensive income" during a nine-quarter period measured in the test, it said in a statement.

The Federal Reserve declined to comment.

BofA's own analysis implied a worse result than the Fed's test last week, Piper Sandler analyst R. Scott Siefers said in a note published on Monday.

The discrepancy means "a little more uncertainty in BAC's results than we would like, but hopefully no change to the end result" of the bank meeting a key regulatory requirement, he wrote.

BofA, the second-biggest U.S. lender, has not made any announcements about its dividend or share repurchases since the stress test results were published.

Rivals including JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, Wells Fargo WFC.N, Goldman Sachs GS.N and Morgan Stanley MS.Nhiked their third-quarter dividends on Friday after sailing through the health check.

Last year, BofA raised its dividend to 22 cents, the highest level since 2008, from 21 cents in 2021.

