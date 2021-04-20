Markets
Bank Of America Announces Preliminary Voting Results From 2021 Annual Meeting - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bank of America (BAC) announced preliminary results of matters voted upon during its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, with 16 board nominees elected, gaining at least 93 percent of the vote cast in favor of each. No stockholder proposals were approved.

The company's Lead Independent Director Jack Bovender retired from the Board, and as announced earlier, was succeeded by Lionel Nowell, who has been an independent director since January 2013.

The company also noted that an advisory proposal on executive compensation was approved and management proposals to amend and restate key employee equity plan and appoint independent accounting firm were also approved.

