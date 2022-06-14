Markets
BAC

Bank Of America Announces Increased Investment In Primary Care

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bank of America (BAC) said it has committed $40 million in low-cost, long-term capital to finance the development and expansion of community health care centers and other primary care facilities across the U.S. The company will partner with non-profit community development financial institutions to distribute the funding. Also, Bank of America will provide $100,000 in philanthropic grants.

The company noted that, of the $40 million commitment, $10 million will go to additional CDFIs to encourage others to enter the space of financing the development of primary care facilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular