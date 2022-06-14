Bank Of America Announces Increased Investment In Primary Care

(RTTNews) - Bank of America (BAC) said it has committed $40 million in low-cost, long-term capital to finance the development and expansion of community health care centers and other primary care facilities across the U.S. The company will partner with non-profit community development financial institutions to distribute the funding. Also, Bank of America will provide $100,000 in philanthropic grants.

The company noted that, of the $40 million commitment, $10 million will go to additional CDFIs to encourage others to enter the space of financing the development of primary care facilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.