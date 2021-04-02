Bank Of America Acquires Axia Technologies For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Bank of America said that it has acquired Axia Technologies Inc., health care payment and technology company focused on facilitating secure patient payments. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

AxiaMed was established in 2015. It provides a gateway and terminal software solution, powering many healthcare providers to offer end-to-end, omni-channel patient payment solutions.

