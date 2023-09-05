News & Insights

Bank of America a Top 25 Dividend Giant With 3.31% Yield (BAC)

September 05, 2023 — 07:44 am EDT

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a staggering $23.16B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.31% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Bank of America Corp, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

The annualized dividend paid by Bank of America Corp is $0.96/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/31/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for BAC, which the report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.

BAC+Dividend+History+Chart

