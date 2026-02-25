Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Price Target Increased by 13.16% to 58.48

The average one-year price target for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) has been revised to $58.48 / share. This is an increase of 13.16% from the prior estimate of $51.68 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $60.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.67% from the latest reported closing price of $51.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son. This is an decrease of 73 owner(s) or 15.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTB is 0.22%, an increase of 7.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.81% to 37,946K shares. The put/call ratio of NTB is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rovida Investment Management holds 1,793K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,760K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,577K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,518K shares , representing an increase of 3.73%.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 1,250K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,092K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,209K shares , representing a decrease of 10.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 3.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.