BANK OF NT BUTTERFIELD & SON Earnings Results: $NTB Reports Quarterly Earnings

BANK OF NT BUTTERFIELD & SON ($NTB) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $1.34 per share, beating estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $151,900,000, beating estimates of $144,073,722 by $7,826,278.
BANK OF NT BUTTERFIELD & SON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of BANK OF NT BUTTERFIELD & SON stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 313,599 shares (-36.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,565,531
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 260,168 shares (+538.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,594,995
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 172,762 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,314,451
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 163,019 shares (+18.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,012,140
- MENDON CAPITAL ADVISORS CORP removed 100,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,688,000
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 92,189 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,399,930
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 89,200 shares (+72.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,289,696
