Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NTB

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd (Symbol: NTB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.26, changing hands as low as $37.13 per share. Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd shares are currently trading off about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTB's low point in its 52 week range is $30.07 per share, with $41.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.07.

