The Bank Of Nova Scotia Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$2.447 billion, or C$1.84 per share. This compares with C$1.876 billion, or C$1.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Bank Of Nova Scotia reported adjusted earnings of C$2.349 billion or C$1.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.4% to C$9.48 billion from C$8.36 billion last year.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$2.447 Bln. vs. C$1.876 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$1.84 vs. C$1.41 last year. -Revenue: C$9.48 Bln vs. C$8.36 Bln last year.

