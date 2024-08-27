Bank Of Nova Scotia Q3 24 Earnings Conference Call At 8:15 AM ET

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) will host a conference call at 8:15 AM ET on August 27, 2024, to discuss Q3 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/about/investors-shareholders.html

To listen to the call, dial 416-641-6104 or 1-800-952-5114, access code 8910947#.

For a replay call, dial 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053, access code 6537738#.

