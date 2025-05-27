The Bank Of Nova Scotia Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$1.841 billion, or C$1.48 per share. This compares with C$1.943 billion, or C$1.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Bank Of Nova Scotia reported adjusted earnings of C$1.897 billion or C$1.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to C$9.080 billion from C$8.347 billion last year.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.841 Bln. vs. C$1.943 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$1.48 vs. C$1.57 last year. -Revenue: C$9.080 Bln vs. C$8.347 Bln last year.

