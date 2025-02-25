News & Insights

Markets
BNS

The Bank Of Nova Scotia Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

February 25, 2025 — 05:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.025 billion, or C$0.66 per share. This compares with C$2.066 billion, or C$1.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Bank Of Nova Scotia reported adjusted earnings of C$2.203 billion or C$1.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to C$9.372 billion from C$8.433 billion last year.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.025 Bln. vs. C$2.066 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$0.66 vs. C$1.68 last year. -Revenue: C$9.372 Bln vs. C$8.433 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.