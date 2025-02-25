The Bank Of Nova Scotia Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.025 billion, or C$0.66 per share. This compares with C$2.066 billion, or C$1.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Bank Of Nova Scotia reported adjusted earnings of C$2.203 billion or C$1.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to C$9.372 billion from C$8.433 billion last year.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.025 Bln. vs. C$2.066 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$0.66 vs. C$1.68 last year. -Revenue: C$9.372 Bln vs. C$8.433 Bln last year.

