The Bank Of Nova Scotia Profit Retreats In Q3

August 27, 2024 — 06:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$1.756 billion, or C$1.41 per share. This compares with C$2.067 billion, or C$1.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Bank Of Nova Scotia reported adjusted earnings of C$2.033 billion or C$1.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to C$8.364 billion from C$8.067 billion last year.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$1.756 Bln. vs. C$2.067 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.41 vs. C$1.70 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$8.364 Bln vs. C$8.067 Bln last year.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
