Bank Of Nova Scotia To Invest $2.5 Mln To Boost Artificial Intelligence Education, Research

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS, BNS. TO), a Canadian lender, said on Thursday that it will invest $2.5 million over five years in a renewed arrangement with the Smith School of Business at Queen's University to help build AI-ready workforce through applied research and experiential learning.

The investment made through ScotiaRISE, Scotiabank's 10-year $500-million community investment initiative, will support the Scotiabank Centre for Analytics & AI at Queen's Smith School of Business.

Founded in 2016, the Scotiabank Centre for Analytics & AI brings together faculty, graduate students, and industry experts to collaborate on research and prepare students for careers building with the deployment of enterprise AI.

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