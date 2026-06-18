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Bank Of Nova Scotia To Invest $2.5 Mln To Boost Artificial Intelligence Education, Research

June 18, 2026 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS, BNS. TO), a Canadian lender, said on Thursday that it will invest $2.5 million over five years in a renewed arrangement with the Smith School of Business at Queen's University to help build AI-ready workforce through applied research and experiential learning.

The investment made through ScotiaRISE, Scotiabank's 10-year $500-million community investment initiative, will support the Scotiabank Centre for Analytics & AI at Queen's Smith School of Business.

Founded in 2016, the Scotiabank Centre for Analytics & AI brings together faculty, graduate students, and industry experts to collaborate on research and prepare students for careers building with the deployment of enterprise AI.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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