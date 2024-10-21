Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Andean Silver

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited (AU:ASL) has released an update.

The Bank of Nova Scotia and its associates, through 1832 Asset Management L.P., have increased their stake in Andean Silver Limited, now holding 8.74% of voting power. This boost in shares was achieved via in-market purchases on the ASX, reflecting a strategic interest in the company. Investors may find this move significant as it underscores the bank’s confidence in Andean Silver’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:ASL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.