Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Andean Silver

October 21, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited (AU:ASL) has released an update.

The Bank of Nova Scotia and its associates, through 1832 Asset Management L.P., have increased their stake in Andean Silver Limited, now holding 8.74% of voting power. This boost in shares was achieved via in-market purchases on the ASX, reflecting a strategic interest in the company. Investors may find this move significant as it underscores the bank’s confidence in Andean Silver’s prospects.

