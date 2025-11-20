Bank of New York Mellon's Series K Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp's Depositary Shares Representing Series K Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: BK.PRK) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5375), with shares changing hands as low as $25.56 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.70% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, BK.PRK was trading at a 3.24% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.51% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for BK.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of New York Mellon Corp's Depositary Shares Representing Series K Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Bank of New York Mellon Corp's Depositary Shares Representing Series K Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: BK.PRK) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BK) are off about 0.5%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.