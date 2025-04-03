Bank of New York Mellon's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $60.1 billion , The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ( BK ) is a financial services company that serves financial institutions, corporations, government agencies, endowments, foundations, and high-net-worth individuals. It provides a comprehensive range of investment-related services, acting as a single point of contact for clients worldwide. The New York-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, Apr. 11.

Ahead of this event, analysts project BNY Mellon to report an adjusted EPS of $1.50 , reflecting a growth of 16.3% from $1.29 in the year-ago quarter . The company holds a solid track record of consistently surpassing Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarterly reports. In Q4 2024, it exceeded the consensus adjusted EPS estimate by 10.3%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast BNY Mellon to report adjusted EPS of $6.96, up 15.4% from $6.03 in fiscal 2024 .

BNY Mellon has surged 47.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 8.9% gain and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLF ) 20.4% return over the same time frame.

BNY Mellon's shares jumped over 8% on Jan. 15 after reporting stronger-than-expected Q4 2024 results . Adjusted EPS rose 33.3% year-over-year to $1.72 and total revenue increased 11.2% to $4.8 billion, beating the consensus estimates. Fee revenue grew 9.3% to $3.5 billion, driven by higher AUM and AUC/A. Additionally, net interest income rose 8.4% to $1.2 billion, while non-interest expenses dropped 16%, boosting profitability.

Analysts' consensus view on Bank of New York Mellon stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 17 analysts covering the stock, 10 suggest a "Strong Buy," two give a "Moderate Buy," and five recommend a "Hold." As of writing, BK is trading below the average analyst price target of $93.81.

