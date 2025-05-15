The Bank Of New York Mellon To Redeem 5.148% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Callable Senior Bank Notes

(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK), Thursday announced that its subsidiary, The Bank of New York Mellon, will redeem all of its issued and outstanding 5.148 percent Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Callable Senior Bank Notes, worth $500 million, due May 22, 2026.

The company noted that the redemption price for the Notes will equal 100 percent of the principal amount of the notes plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the redemption date of May 22, 2025.

The redemption will be financed through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

In the pre-market hours, BK is trading at $87.33, down 0.69 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

