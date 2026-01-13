Bank Of New York Mellon Q4 Profit Rises; Issues FY26 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) reported fourth quarter earnings $1.43 billion, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $1.13 billion, or $1.54 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $2.08 compared to $1.72. Adjusted total revenue increased to $5.18 billion from $4.85 billion, last year.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects total revenue excluding items to rise 5%. For the medium-term, the company expects pre-tax margin excluding notable items of 38%. The company noted that, execution to date and transformation programs underway position BNY for continued operating leverage over the medium-term.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.