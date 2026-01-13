Markets
Bank Of New York Mellon Q4 Profit Rises; Issues FY26 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) reported fourth quarter earnings $1.43 billion, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $1.13 billion, or $1.54 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $2.08 compared to $1.72. Adjusted total revenue increased to $5.18 billion from $4.85 billion, last year.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects total revenue excluding items to rise 5%. For the medium-term, the company expects pre-tax margin excluding notable items of 38%. The company noted that, execution to date and transformation programs underway position BNY for continued operating leverage over the medium-term.

