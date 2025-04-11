BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Earnings Results: $BK Reports Quarterly Earnings

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON ($BK) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported earnings of $1.58 per share, beating estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $4,792,000,000, missing estimates of $4,913,935,587 by $-121,935,587.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Insider Trading Activity

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON insiders have traded $BK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J KEVIN MCCARTHY (SEVP & General Counsel) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,907,872

HANNEKE SMITS (Sr. Exec. Vice President) sold 16,474 shares for an estimated $1,259,868

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 596 institutional investors add shares of BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON stock to their portfolio, and 541 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Government Contracts

We have seen $42,262,611 of award payments to $BK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BK stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/24, 02/14 and 0 sales.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BK in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/16/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/03/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Positive" rating on 10/14/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/14/2024

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BK recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $BK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $83.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $79.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Betsy Graseck from New Street set a target price of $94.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Jim Mitchell from Seaport Global set a target price of $83.0 on 10/14/2024

