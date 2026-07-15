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The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

July 15, 2026 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.696 billion, or $2.45 per share. This compares with $1.391 billion, or $1.93 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.703 billion or $2.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.3% to $5.698 billion from $5.028 billion last year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.696 Bln. vs. $1.391 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.45 vs. $1.93 last year. -Revenue: $5.698 Bln vs. $5.028 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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