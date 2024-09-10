Is The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is one of 859 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BK's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BK has moved about 30.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 14.7%. As we can see, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Brixmor Property (BRX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.7%.

The consensus estimate for Brixmor Property's current year EPS has increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation belongs to the Banks - Major Regional industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.6% so far this year, meaning that BK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Brixmor Property, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #53. The industry has moved +7.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Brixmor Property as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

