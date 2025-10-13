The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) will report quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 15.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.95 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some The Bank of New York Mellon metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Market and Wealth Services- Total revenue' to reach $1.70 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Securities Services- Total fee and other revenue' at $1.71 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Securities Services- Net interest income' will reach $652.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Securities Services- Total revenue' should come in at $2.36 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' reaching 6.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total interest-earning assets - Average balance' of $369.21 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $356.93 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Book value per common share' will likely reach $54.88 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $51.78 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Standardized Approach)' stands at 13.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14.5% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Nonperforming Loans' will reach $242.13 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $211.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Assets under management - Total' to come in at $2152.86 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2144.00 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Nonperforming Assets' will reach $243.13 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $211.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Capital Ratio (Standardized Approach)' should arrive at 15.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.6% in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, The Bank of New York Mellon shares have recorded returns of -1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BK will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

