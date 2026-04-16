The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) reported $5.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.9%. EPS of $2.25 for the same period compares to $1.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.15 billion, representing a surprise of +4.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.94.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Book value per common share : $57.48 compared to the $58.50 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $57.48 compared to the $58.50 average estimate based on three analysts. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 6% compared to the 6.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 6% compared to the 6.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin (FTE Basis) : 1.4% compared to the 1.4% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1.4% compared to the 1.4% average estimate based on three analysts. Total interest-earning assets - Average balance : $396.31 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $390.81 billion.

: $396.31 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $390.81 billion. Nonperforming Assets : $69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $191.31 million.

: $69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $191.31 million. Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Standardized Approach) : 13.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15.4%.

: 13.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15.4%. Net interest revenue (FTE) : $1.37 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.37 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net interest revenue : $1.37 billion versus $1.32 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.37 billion versus $1.32 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Total fee and other revenue : $4.04 billion compared to the $3.85 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $4.04 billion compared to the $3.85 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Investment services fees : $2.65 billion compared to the $2.5 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.65 billion compared to the $2.5 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Distribution and servicing fees : $37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.18 million.

: $37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.18 million. Foreign exchange revenue: $232 million compared to the $195.13 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how The Bank of New York Mellon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for The Bank of New York Mellon here>>>

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon have returned +15.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.